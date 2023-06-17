CHICAGO — A male is in critical condition after a shooting happened aboard a CTA Red Line train near the Cermak station in Chinatown Saturday afternoon.

As of right now, the Chicago Police Department has only confirmed that a shooting happened on the Red Line near the CTA stop at Cermak.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a male was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

“As soon as I found out he had a gun, I just gave my son to my man and we ran,” said Nyla Brackett, who said she witnessed the shooting. “It was so scary because I was right there. As soon as I crossed the threshold, he shot him.”

No other information is available at this time.

