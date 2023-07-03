A graduate of the University of Dayton died Sunday — the same day he graduated — after a car fell on top of him. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed near Montrose Beach Monday evening, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said a 29-year-old man was on a walkway in the 4600 block of West Lawrence Wilson Drive around 7:13 p.m. when he got into a physical altercation with an unknown offender.

The 29-year-old man was stabbed in the upper chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Police have no one in custody as Area Three detectives continue to investigate.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online with CPD at cpdtip.com.