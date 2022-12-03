OAK LAWN, Ill. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head outside of Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn early Saturday morning.

According to police, a large group of individuals were near the emergency entrance of Advocate Christ in the 9400 Block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 2 a.m. when responding officers heard a single gunshot.

A 28-year-old man from Rockford was found on the ground with a gunshot wound through his left eye, and a man was seen running away from the scene of the crime.

Police said witnesses told responding officers the man who ran away was the shooter. The man was then apprehended shortly thereafter by police and taken into custody.

After being taken into custody, the man who ran from the scene was identified as the shooter and a loaded revolver that police believe to be the gun fired in the incident was recovered.

According to police, this was an isolated incident that poses no immediate risk to the public, but preliminary indication shows this incident is related to a double homicide near the 900 block of West 87th Street that happened shortly before this shooting.

The victim was immediately brought into Advocate Christ’s emergency room for treatment after the shooting and is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

An ongoing investigation is taking place by detectives with the Oak Lawn Police Department and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force. If you or someone you know has information about this incident, please contact the Oak lawn PD detective division at (708) 907-4051, or text tips to (708) 613-8477.