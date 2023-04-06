CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man was shot in the face on the city’s North Side.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of West Carmen. Police said officers responded to a person shot and found the man with a gunshot wound to the face.

The 23-year-old was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The victim told police he was approached by several men who began shooting and then fled the scene on foot.

No one is in custody and Area Five Detectives are investigating.