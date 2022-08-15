CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition and two others were wounded following a shooting Monday afternoon in an Albany Park alley.

At around 2:05 p.m., police responded to the 5000 block of North Troy on the report of a shooting. Police said three men, ages 19, 24, and 32, were standing in an alley when shots rang out. A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and transported to Masonic in critical condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and transported in stable condition. A 32-year-old man was shot in the groin and also transported in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave a anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.