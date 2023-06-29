CHICAGO — A man is injured after he crashed a car into a tree as a result of a shooting in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood overnight, police said.

According to the police, the 27-year-old man was found inside a car that struck a tree. The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

A witness told police that the victim was shot by an unidentified man travelling in a black sedan.

The man shot was attempting to flee the scene by quickly accelerating the vehicle but jumped the curb and came to a stop after striking a tree.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating an incident.