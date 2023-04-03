CHICAGO — A driver struck another car head on and crashed into a home on the city’s Lower West Side Sunday night.

Police say a man was driving a chevy station wagon near the 1600 block of West 21st Place northbound on Paulina Street when he struck another vehicle head on. The driver continued northbound and drove into a home, crashing into the main window. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

According to police reports, a 26-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one was injured in the residence and there is currently no one in custody. Police are investigating the incident.