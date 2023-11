CHICAGO — A man has been convicted nearly seven years after the death of an 11-year-old girl in Chicago.

A jury convicted Antwan Jones, 26, of fatally shooting Takiya Holmes.

Holmes died from a stray bullet in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood in February 2017.

Prosecutors said Jones fired 12 rounds at rival gang members, but the shots hit a minivan with Holmes inside.

Her family released a statement saying justice has finally been served.