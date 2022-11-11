CHICAGO — A man was charged Friday with attempted murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

54-year-old William Dukes was charged with three felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one felony count of attempted first degree murder, reports say.

According to police, Dukes was arrested Thursday in the 6200 block of North Washtenaw Avenue for allegedly sexually assaulting a 42-year-old woman while he was armed with a knife.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

There is no additional information at this time.