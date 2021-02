Antonio Torres, 28 (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO — A man was charged after police said he spray painted a city official’s office.

Antonio Torres, 28, was arrested and charged with felony criminal damage to goverment property and misdemeanor criminal defacement of property.

Police said Torress was arrested Thursday after he was identified as the person seen on surveillance video spray painting a building on the 4200 block of South Archer Avenue around 11 p.m. on Dec. 11.

