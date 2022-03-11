Man charged with shooting 3-year-old boy in West Garfield Park last month

CHICAGO — A man is charged with shooting a 3-year-old boy in the face during a drive-by in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said Andy Wallace, 35, is charged with one felony county aggravated battery and two felony counts aggravated discharge of a firearm in the Feb. 22 shooting. He was arrested Thursday in the 1600 block of W. 48th Ct. in Cicero.

According to police, the boy was in a car with a 36-year-old woman on the 4500 block of West Congress Parkway when someone in an SUV pulled up and fired shots.

The boy was shot on the right side of his face and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The woman was not injured.

Wallace is due in bond court Friday.