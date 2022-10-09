CHICAGO — A man was charged with criminal sexual assault and sexual abuse for harassing a Lane Tech student on a CTA bus Thursday afternoon.

32-year-old, Emanuel Ortega-Garcia, followed a 16-year-old student to a local Wendy’s after harassing her on the bus. The student texted a nearby friend asking for help once she entered the restaurant.

The school assistant principle and school security burst into the Wendy’s and detained the man until police arrived.

The man was then arrested and charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

He is due back in court Friday.