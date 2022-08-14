CHICAGO — A man has been charged with groping several women in the city’s South Loop.

Police said Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, is charged with three felonies, including criminal sexual assault. He was arrested Aug. 12 in the 500 block of East Illinois Street after being identified as the man who rode around on a one-wheel motorized scooter groping women.

According to police, one reported incident took place on June 1 in the 400 block of W. Lake Street and another took place on Aug. 6 in the 1100 block of S. State Street.

Manuel-Reyes is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.