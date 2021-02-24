Man charged with reckless homicide after fatally hitting woman with car: police

CHICAGO — A man faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide, after police said he fatally hit a woman when he ran a red light.

Isaac Wade, 20, was charged after police said he ran a red light on the 7400 block of South Racine Avenue around 11:50 a.m. Monday. Police said he lost control of the vehicle and fatally struck a 43-year-old woman.

Wade was taken into custody at the scene. He was charged with felony reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor driving without a license, and was cited for not displaying state registration and operated an uninsured vehicle.

Wade is due in court Wednesday.