CHICAGO — A man has been charged with murder of a 41-year-old woman in Rogers Park.

Fostelle Hymon, 26, was arrested on Monday at around 6:20 p.m. after the woman was found dead with multiple visible injuries earlier in the day.

She was found in the 1700 block of West Estes Avenue, located in Rogers Park.

Hymon was charged with first-degree murder and murder with a strong probability of death.

He is due in bond court on Wednesday.