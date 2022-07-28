CHICAGO — A man has been charged with the fatal shooting of an employee who was working the service window at Original Maxwell Street on the West Side when he was killed.

Joseph Freeman, 47, was arrested Tuesday after being identified as the man who shot and killed 30-year-old Jose Gonzalez on July 22 around 3 a.m. on the 3800 block of West Harrison Street.

Police said a Gonzalez was working the service window at the restaurant when he was shot in the face.

Gonzalez was transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“There may have been an argument between victim and offender prior to that occurring,” CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.

Freeman was charged with first-degree murder. He is due in bond court Thursday.