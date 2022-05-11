CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two men near the Humboldt Park tennis courts on Monday afternoon.

John Corona is accused of killing Devel Jones, 34, and Antwon Gee, 35, after police responded to the 1300 block of East Luis Drive, which is located inside the park.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

He was taken into custody moments after the shooting in the 2600 block of West Evergreen Avenue.

Two first-degree murder charges were approved, police said.

Police initially said they were looking for two suspects. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.