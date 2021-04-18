Man charged with murder in West Pullam neighborhood shooting

CHICAGO – A 28-year-old man faces murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood on April 5.

Semaj Dixon, of Chicago, is accused of shooting a 21-year -old, who police say was running on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of S. Lowe Avenue before the slaying. According to police, two unknown offenders approached, produced firearms, and fired shots at the victim.

The victim was shot multiple times and later died.

Dixon, who was arrested April 15, is charged with first-degree murder.