CHICAGO — A man was charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a 61-year-old woman, according to police.

Richard Rollins, 54, was charged with first-degree murder and felony possession of a controlled substance. Police said he was identified as the man who fatally stabbed the woman on Friday on the 100 block of West 111th Place.

Rollins was placed into custody without incident.

He is due in bond court on Wednesday.