CHICAGO — A Chicago man is facing charges after the discovery of human remains last week in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

Judson Taylor, 56, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of dismembering a human body, one felony count of concealing homicidal death and one felony count of abuse of corpse.

Taylor was arrested Sunday after being identified as the person who killed a 37-year-old man in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard. The remains of the man’s dismembered body were later discovered, according to police.

He is due in bond court Tuesday.