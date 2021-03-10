Man charged with murder, arson after fire kills woman, 11-year-old daughter

Reginald Brown

CHICAGO — A man has been charged with murder and arson after a Gresham fire that left a woman and her 11-year-old daughter dead.

Reginald Brown, 63, was charged with two counts of first degree murder and felony arson after police said he intentionally set fire to a home on the 8600 block of South Hermitage Avenue around 4 a.m. on Feb. 28.

The fire killed 34-year-old Porsha Ford and her 11-year-old daughter, Ieashia Ford. Four other people were injured.

Officials said the home had no working smoke detectors.

Police said Brown was arrested Tuesday on the 7000 block of South East End Avenue.

Brown is due in court Wednesday.

Ieashia Ford and Porsha Ford. (Submitted)