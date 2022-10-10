CHICAGO — A man has been charged after a shooting left another man dead in the Loop early Sunday morning.

Devontrell Turnipseed, 23, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder after allegedly shooting a 38-year-old man in the chest following an argument outside of a nightclub in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:35 a.m. Sunday.

Police said he was identified as the shooter shortly after the incident and taken into custody with charges being filed afterward.

No additional information is available at this time.