CHICAGO — A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a body was found in a trunk Wednesday.

Martin Molina, 21, was arrested just after 11:30 a.m. in the 2100 of North Marmora Avenue.

Police believe he stabbed a 42-year-old man multiple times, killing him. The man’s body was found inside a trunk in the same block.

Molina was taken into custody without incident and charged with first-degree murder.