Man charged with murder after allegedly killing 2 in West Side convenience store shooting

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder on Thursday following an investigation into a double murder at a Garfield Park convenience store last year.

Anthony Roldan was arrested Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Washburne Avenue.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. May 21, 2021 at Franklin’s Super Food and Liquors in the 500 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

Police believe Roldan is responsible for shooting an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman. Both of the victims died from their injuries.

His next court date is scheduled for Friday.