Man charged with murder after allegedly killing 2 in West Side convenience store shooting

Chicago Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Anthony Roldan

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder on Thursday following an investigation into a double murder at a Garfield Park convenience store last year.

Anthony Roldan was arrested Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Washburne Avenue.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. May 21, 2021 at Franklin’s Super Food and Liquors in the 500 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

Image of the scene

Police believe Roldan is responsible for shooting an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman. Both of the victims died from their injuries.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

His next court date is scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News