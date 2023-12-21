CHICAGO — A man was charged with first-degree murder after two men were shot and killed near the Humboldt Park tennis courts last year.

Ronnie Henderson, 27, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday in the 8500 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue.

He’s accused of participating in a shooting on May 9, 2022 near the Humboldt Park tennis courts, located in the 1300 block of North Luiz Munoz Drive.

At around 3:05 p.m., police responded to the scene and found Devel Jones, 34, and Antwon Gee, 35, shot and killed.

The park was full of families at the time – many said they jumped down on the ground to escape the gunfire.

CPD said two other suspects were involved.

Henderson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.