Man charged with injuring security guard in deadly shootout of South Side grandmother

CHICAGO — A man was charged with allegedly shooting the security guard who fired a volley of shots in retaliation — killing a 55-year-old grandmother.

Elbert Duncan, 47, was arrested Monday in the 200 block of East 35th Street — which was the same location where he allegedly shot security guard Victor Brown, 34, on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Brown was allegedly shot in the leg and subsequently fired several shots toward Duncan as he ran away.

Down the street, Bobbye Johnson, 55, was shot in the chest while on the sidewalk. She was transported to the University of Chicago where she was pronounced dead.

Brown was charged with first-degree murder.

For allegedly shooting Brown in the leg, Duncan was charged with aggravated battery.

Johnson was a mother of four whose love to smile was as rich as her passion for God.

“Someone should not get shot leaving the bank,” The Rev. Scott Onque said. “Someone shouldn’t be part of a crossfire between two individuals shooting it out. It’s madding. Sickening and madding at the same time.”