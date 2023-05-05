CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man is charged with a hit-and-run that injured four people on the city’s Northwest Side last September.

Renato Salazar, 29, faces four felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and four felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

The incident happened September 10 in the 6500 block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said four people were struck by a black colored Tahoe following a verbal argument in a restaurant parking lot.

Salazar was arrested Wednesday after being identified who drove his vehicle into the group of individuals, injuring a 27-year-old and 36-year-old woman, and a 42-year-old and 61-year-old man.

Salazar is due in bond court Friday.



