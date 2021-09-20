Man charged with hate crime after allegedly yelling racial slurs, spitting on woman

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been arrested on a felony hate crime charge and aggravated assault after he allegedly hurled racial slurs and spit at a Black woman outside a grocery store earlier this month.

Alberto Friedmann’s attorney denies that his 53-year-old client used any racial language during the Sept. 7 incident outside the store in the community of Oak Park where Friedmann lives.

The judge ordered Friedmann be released from custody on $2,500 bail after a prosecutor detailed the incident in which Friedmann also allegedly slammed his vehicle into the woman’s car.