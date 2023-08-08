CHICAGO — A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood.

Michael Goodman faces one felony count of first-degree murder. He is expected in court Tuesday.

According to police, Serabi Medina was shot in the head in the 3500 block of North Long Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. The 9-year-old was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Police said Goodman was arrested moments later after being identified as the shooter.

The offender sustained a gunshot wound, after an apparant struggle with the girl’s father, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A weapon was recovered on scene.

Serabi Medina was going to start 4th grade at Reinberg Elementary School this fall.