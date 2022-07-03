CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl on Friday.

At around 3:05 p.m., police responded to the 2500 block of South Kolin on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 17-year-old girl, later identified as Tierra Franklin, was near a parking lot of a business when she was allegedly approached by Anthony Heredia, 19. Police said he was on a bike and fired shots at Franklin.

She was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at St. Anthony Hospital.

Heredia was placed into custody after the shooting and charged with first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.