Man charged with first-degree murder in slaying of South Side dance coach

CHICAGO — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a dance coach whose studio had served as a safe space for children on the South Side.

Diontay Kimberly, 31, was arrested on Wednesday while already in Cook County Jail from an unrelated incident. Authorities believe he is responsible for gunning down Verndell Smith last May.

Smith, 32, created the the Ultimate Threat Dance Organization when he was 18 — with the latest studio operating at 75th and Eberhart.

Smith was walking in the 7400 block of South King Drive to grab a coffee. That’s when a silver SUV drove up and Kimberly allegedly opened fire from inside.

Smith’s only sister, Latoya, sensed that something was wrong.

“I saw online that a 32-year-old man had been shot on King Drive, and I just felt in my spirit that was my brother,” she told WGN News at the time.

Family and friends held a balloon release outside the Ultimate Threat Dance Organization studio following his death.

Kimberly was charged with first-degree murder and was scheduled for a bond court hearing on Friday.