Man charged with first-degree murder in deadly shooting of 7-year-old girl on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl on the Northwest Side earlier this year.

The shooting occurred on the afternoon of Aug. 15 in the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue. Serenity Broughton, 7, and Aubrey Broughton, 6, were being put inside a vehicle by their mother when gunfire erupted.

Serenity was shot in the chest and torso and later died at the hospital. Aubrey was also shot in the chest, but survived the shooting.

Serenity Broughton pictured with her 6-year-old sister in an undated photo. (Submitted by family members)



Aireon Luster, 24, was arrested in the basement of his grandmother’s home in Riverside Wednesday, Supt. Brown said.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

Police believe the shooters were targeting a relative in the home, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said Wednesday.

Police are still asking the public’s help with locating the second shooter and the driver of the vehicle.

A $2,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.