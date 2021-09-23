Man charged with first-degree murder after deadly home invasion in South Shore

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder Thursday following a deadly home invasion Tuesday morning in South Shore.

Timothy Wynn, 18, was arrested following a SWAT incident in the 7500 block of South Saginaw Avenue. Officers arrived at around 5:30 a.m. and he was taken into custody at around 9:30 a.m.

Police believe he was one of four suspects who forced entry into a home, then shot and killed a 36-year-old man.

Wynn has been charged with first-degree murder and home invasion using a firearm. Authorities have not released the name of the other suspects at this time.