CHICAGO — A man is charged in connection with a carjacking involving a two-month-old baby on the city’s North Side.

Police said Pherris Harrington, 26, faces several felony charges including aggravated battery, kidnapping and vehicular carjacking.

According to police, Harrington was arrested Sunday morning after being identified as the offender who, just 30 minutes earlier, carjacked a vehicle from a 37-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man in the 1500 block of West Lawrence.

A two-month-old baby boy was still inside the vehicle when Harrington stole it, according to police. He crashed into several vehicles and then attempted to flee on foot.

Police said Harrington was eventually placed into custody, at which time he battered a responding officer and EMT.

He is due in bond court Tuesday.