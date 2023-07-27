INDIANAPOLIS — The man who was charged with supplying the gun used in 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams’ murder at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Chicago’s West Side received probation.

In Oct. 2021, federal authorities announced that Eric Keys Jr., then 23, of Indianapolis, straw purchased two guns that ended up in Chicago.

He was subsequently charged with the following two counts; making a false statement during purchase of a firearm and making a false statement with respect to information required to be kept by a licensed firearms dealer.

He pleaded guilty and on July 7, a federal judge in Indianapolis sentenced Keys Jr., to two years of probation. According to the Sun-Times, who obtained a transcript of the sentencing hearing, the judge told Keys Jr. prison “would be counterproductive to the progress he is making in his life.”

Prior to that, the judge mentioned that a “child is dead” because of his actions and lambasted Indiana gun trafficking to Chicago, the outlet reported.

One of the guns was used in the murder of Jaslyn “Pinky” Adams on April 18, 2021. The 7-year-old attended Cameron Elementary School and loved to dance and make Tik Tok videos.

On that Sunday afternoon, her father Jontae was spending time with Jaslyn, who lived with her mother, and decided to take her to get McDonald’s in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt.

While ordering in the drive-thru, she was shot six times while in the backseat of her father’s car and died. The bullets were not meant for the young girl.

Her father was wounded in the shooting but suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Keys Jr.’s sentencing is the first related to the case. The alleged driver, Marion Lewis, was the first to be arrested after he was shot by a CPD officer following a pursuit on the Eisenhower.

One of the alleged gunman, Demond Goudy, was taken into custody a few days later following a SWAT standoff in the 1500 block of South Springfield.

The last alleged gunman, Devontay Anderson, was arrested by the FBI in July 2021. All three were charged with first-degree murder.

L to R: Devontay Anderson, Demond Goudy and Marion Lewis (no booking photo available for Keys Jr.)

In February of this year, her father Jontae spoke candidly about the shooting with WBEZ. He told the outlet following “pulling back” from his gang due to being shot, he started rapping.

“That music put a target on my back, a target I was still wearing in the spring of 2021, when I went and picked Pinky up from her aunt’s house,” part of his WBEZ essay reads entitled “My daughter was killed by bullets meant for me.”

He told the outlet to this day he doesn’t want other people in his car due to still feeling like a target.

According to the initial release, Keys Jr. faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The next court date for Anderson, Goudy and Lewis will be on Sept. 19 for a status hearing.