Man charged with burglarizing, looting downtown business in August: police

Martavier Lover, 22 (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO — A man was charged after police said he was one of the people who burglarized and looted a downtown business over the summer during widespread looting.

Martavier Lover, 22, was charged with felony burglary and felony looting after police said he burglarized and looted a business on the 100 block of North State Street on Aug. 10.

Hundreds of looters targeted businesses on the Mag Mile and River North that day, clearing out stores as 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers injured during skirmishes throughout the night.

Lover is due in court on Friday.