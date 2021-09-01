Man charged with battery, robbery after video showed beatings of 2 men in River North

CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday night following a widely-circulated video showing the beatings of two men over the weekend in River North.

Brandon Jefferson, 33, of Wheeling, is facing charges of robbery and battery after police responded to the 400 block of North State Street Saturday at around 1:30 p.m.

CWB Chicago released a video of the State Street attack. In the video, two men are beaten while bystanders watch and record the assault on their phones.

The Chicago Police Department faced criticism for taking six minutes to respond.

As a result, Cook County Sheriff’s officers are now patrolling downtown to help CPD, as they have in other parts of the city.

“We help wherever we can when we see a place we might be able to help and we support their efforts,” said Leo Schmitz, with the Cook County Sheriff’s Department.

Jefferson was also charged with possessing a stolen vehicle.