CHICAGO — A man from Quincy, Illinois has been charged after an incident where a Chicago police officer was injured after an offender took his gun and tried to shot at him in Lincoln Park Friday night.

Thomas Tucker, 29, was charged with five felony counts Sunday, which included aggravated battery of a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police said Tucker was arrested around 9:03 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Cleveland Street Friday after he was identified as the offender who, minutes earlier, attacked and disarmed a Chicago police officer. Tucker fire the officer’s weapon during the struggle, but no one was hit by the bullet and Tucker fled on foot after the officer regained control of his weapon.

Tucker was then taken into custody and charged accordingly. He is due back in court Monday.

No other information is available at this time.