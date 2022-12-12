CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department announced Monday that a man arrested in connection to an incident where a police officer was stabbed in Roseland Saturday has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

Police said they arrested 41-year-old Romaine Heath in the 9900 block of South Wentworth Avenue Saturday after he was identified as the offender who gained entry into a nearby residence and was threatening a woman with a knife.

During the incident, officers were able to get the woman to safety, but Heath refused to drop the knife, despite multiple attempts by officers to try to persuade him to do so.

An officer then deployed their taser, which was ineffective, and the offender lunged at an officer, stabbing him in the shoulder and head. An officer then fired his gun and hit the offender, who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition before being placed into police custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information is available at this time.