CHICAGO — A man was charged with attempted murder for shooting two men multiple times in Bronzeville Wednesday morning.

24 year-old Andre Davis was arrested on Wednesday in the 2400 block of West Lithuanian Plaza Court for shooting a 53 year-old man and a 27 year-old man multiple times, causing serious injuries to both men.

The man was placed into custody and charged for two felony counts of attempted murder.

No more information is available at this time.