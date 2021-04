CHICAGO — A man was charged with attempted murder in connection to a November 2020 shooting.

Lavontae Cross, 20, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Police said he was identified as the person who shot and wounded a 35-year-old man on Nov. 23, 2020 on the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street.

Cross was arrested Wednesday without incident. He is due in court Thursday.

No further information was provided.