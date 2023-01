CHICAGO — A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Humboldt Park last year.

Luis Aguilar, 28, was arrested Wednesday in the 1700 block of North Kostner.

Police allege he stabbed and battered a 29-year-old woman in the 1400 block of North Avers on Nov. 28.

Aguilar was charged with attempted murder in the first-degree and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.