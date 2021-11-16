Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing CTA employee, attacking CPD officer

CHICAGO — An Arlington Heights man has been charged with three felonies, including attempted first-degree murder, following an incident Sunday in which he stabbed a CTA employee and attacked a CPD officer at the Jackson Blue Line stop.

Albert Burage, 39, of the 2100 block of South Tonne Drive has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a peace officer and aggravated battery of a transit employee.

Burage was arrested moments after the attack and is due in bond court on Tuesday.

