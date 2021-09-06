Man charged with attempted murder after CTA bus driver seriously injured in Loop shooting

Dennis Green, 38

CHICAGO — A man was charged with attempted murder Monday after a CTA bus driver was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday in the Loop.

Dennis Green, 38, was arrested Saturday just before 9 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East Jackson Boulevard. Minutes earlier, police believe Green shot a 34-year-old CTA bus driver in the 0-100 block of East Washington Street.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Green was charged with aggravated battery, possession of a firearm and one count of being an armed habitual criminal.

