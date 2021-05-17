Man charged with attempted murder after 2 CPD officers shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago man is charged with two counts of attempted murder after two Chicago police officers were injured in a shooting Sunday morning on Chicago’s West Side.

In addition to first-degree attempted murder charges, Bruce Lua, 45, faces two counts of aggravated battery against a peace officer and one felony weapons charge.

The shooting incident occurred just after 7:10 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Lawndale Avenue May 16.

Police said officers responded to a nearby ShotSpotter alert and observed a person in a nearby vacant lot. According to police, the man turned and opened fire toward the officers, striking two.

Officers returned fire and struck the suspect in the lower body. The suspect was hospitalized.

One officer was struck in the collarbone and shoulder and another officer was struck in the hand. Both received medical attention at Mount Sinai Hospital and have since been released.

Police did not release a mug shot of the suspect. Lua is due in court Tuesday.