James Jackson

CHICAGO — A 55-year-old Chicago man is charged with assaulting a CTA passenger on a platform in the Loop, police said Friday.

James Jackson is charged with aggravated battery of a transit passenger and aggravated battery of a victim 60 years of age or more following an incident on Jan. 17.

Jackson is alleged to have battered a 64-year-old woman on a train platform in the first block of N. Dearborn.

Jackon, who was taken into custody on Thursday, appeared in bond court on Friday.