CHICAGO — A man accused of lighting a Halloween display on fire in Roscoe Village has been charged.

Mario Munoz, 34, has been charged with arson and criminal damage to property.

It’s in connection to two incidents, one in North Center and one in Roscoe Village earlier this month.

Authorities responded to a home in the 2200 block of West Roscoe on Oct. 11 at around 3:45 a.m.

Footage provided to WGN News shows the man allegedly light a decoration set involving two pumpkins on fire. The homeowner quickly came out to extinguish the blaze.

Munoz is also charged in connection to a property damage incident on Oct. 12 in the 4100 block of North Maplewood.

On Oct. 17, Chicago police released a community alert involving several other Halloween decoration arsons throughout Lincoln Square, North Center and Roscoe Village.

A source told WGN News Munoz is believed to be responsible for all of the incidents and the investigation is still open.

Anyone with information can call police at 312-746-7618 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.