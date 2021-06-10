Man charged in West Side hit-and-run that killed 1-year-old girl

Damien Davis, 35 (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO — A man has been charged for a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 1-year-old girl in the Near West Side.

Damien Davis was charged with felony reckless homicide, driving on a revoked license, speeding and was issued three citations after he was identified as the driver in a hit-and-run on May 27.

Jamyah Harris

Police said around 1:30 a.m. that day, a black Chrylser rear ended a black Toyota vehicle on the 300 block of South Western Avenue. The Toyota had two women, ages 23 an 18, and the 1-year-old girl inside.

The driver of the Chrysler, who police say was Davis, kept driving — hitting multiple other cars before he got out and fled on foot.

Jamyah was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The two women refused medical treatment.

Davis is due in bond court Thursday.