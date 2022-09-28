CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man is charged after attempting to kidnap a woman in the West Loop and attacking two other women on the same day.

Police said Quavon Ewing, 32, is charged with one felony count of attempted kidnapping and two felony counts of aggravated battery. He was arrested Tuesday in connection to three incidents that happened Sunday morning.

Ewing has been identified as the man who grabbed a 45-year-old woman’s arm and attempted to pull her into a vehicle on the 200 block of South Sangamon in the West Loop around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, he is also charged in connection to the aggravated batteries of a 35-year-old woman on the 100 block of West Roosevelt and of a 25-year-old woman in the 600 block of South State on Sunday morning.

Ewing is due in bond court on Wednesday.