Man charged in the murder of 7-year-old girl Jaslyn Adams denied bond

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams on April 18, was denied bond Sunday.

Marion Lewis, 18, faces a first-degree murder charge along with 17 other felony charges, including one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and six counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, April 30.

The news comes one week after 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams was shot to death while sitting in her father’s car outside of a McDonald’s at the intersection of Kedzie Avenue and Roosevelt Road in Homan Square on April 18. Her father, Jontae Adams, was shot in the abdomen and survived.

The young girl’s death rocked the city’s West Side, as community members, faith leaders and children all cried out for change.

“It hurts me to see our children dying because I have a daughter myself,” said Salechea Peterson of Hug a Child. Peterson joined a small group outside the McDonald’s Jaslyn was fatally shot on Sunday.

“What happened? Something happened. From the time you were born to 18,” Peterson said. “At 18 you’re still a baby. Something happened.”

Lewis was arrested Thursday after leading Chicago police officers on a chase down Interstate-290, before crashing into a median. He tried, unsuccessfully, to carjack another family vehicle, before encountering police.

“That’s when our officer engaged this suspect and fired his weapon,” Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said in a press conference Thursday. Police later revealed that Lewis fired first at officers.

During Sunday’s bond hearing, prosecutors said Lewis was behind the wheel when two other suspects got out and fired several rounds in Adam’s vehicle. Police have identified the two suspects. Both remain at large.

The Adam’s family has asked for others involved in the fatal shooting of Jaslyn to turn themselves in. While that hasn’t happened, police say they are confident the two suspects will be tracked down and arrested.

“You can run but you can’t hide,” Brown said on Saturday. “We are going to bring you to justice for this crime. The Adams family deserves nothing less.”

At Sunday’s march held in Jaslyn’s honor, Sanayah Payne pleaded for the end of gun violence in the city. “Put the guns down,” she said. “I want to live.”

Peterson echoed those sentiments.

“That baby was innocent,” she said. “These babies are being robbed of their innocence. Seven-years-old. No chance. No chance.”